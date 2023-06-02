Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

ND to deploy National Guard to southern border

ND National Guard will deploy to southern border
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Today, Governor Doug Burgum announced the state of North Dakota is deploying about 100 members of the North Dakota National Guard to Texas in efforts to secure the U.S. and Mexico border in support of operation Lone Star.

Texas governor, Greg Abbott, wrote a letter asking for states to send available resources in the midst of the border crisis.

In the announcement today governor Doug Burgum says the National Guard members will be deployed this fall and is expected to last about 30 days. It’s part of the Governor’s emergency authority, based on the risk to public safety due to drug trafficking and human trafficking.

After the deployment, North Dakota will continue to communicate with Texas to determine if more resources are needed. There are currently about 125 members from the North Dakota National Guard at the southern border. They followed 125 members who returned in September of 2022 after assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection for about a year.

Members from the Jamestown base will deploy another 125 soldiers in October for about a year.

Governor Burgum also says North Dakota law enforcement agencies participated in a joint detail back in August of 2022 where they seized more than 50 pounds of illegal drugs, including enough fentanyl to potentially kill every North Dakotan more than twice over.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Scott
Update: Second murder suspect arrested in connection to shooting of 16-year-old boy
Neighborhood reacts to SWAT presence
Neighborhood reacts to SWAT arrest
Marcus Rexrode, Fabian Scott, Marcus McCuin, Tommie Trent
Four arrested in drug robbery that led to murder of West Fargo teen
Graphic
Missing kayaker reported in central MN
GFPD PERSON OF INTEREST
Grand Forks PD need help identifying person of interest

Latest News

People with felony convictions can now vote in Minnesota
The 18,000sq. ft. training center will be dedicated to their youth and adult training programs,...
New Red River Regional Marksmanship Training Center
Walmart on 52nd closed
Walmart on 52nd Avenue back open
Red River Zoo Pride of the Prairie
Red River Zoo opens Pride of the Prairie exhibit