Mutual aid called for early morning vehicle fire

By Emily White
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 5:45 morning Horace and Kindred fire crews responded a car fire near the flood diversion site, just west of I-29.

Whey arrived on scene they found the car unoccupied and fully engulfed in flames.

The car was a total loss however there are no signs of foul play or threat to the public.

The scene was cleared just before 7:00 am and traffic flow has returned to normal.

