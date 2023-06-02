Mutual aid called for early morning vehicle fire
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 5:45 morning Horace and Kindred fire crews responded a car fire near the flood diversion site, just west of I-29.
Whey arrived on scene they found the car unoccupied and fully engulfed in flames.
The car was a total loss however there are no signs of foul play or threat to the public.
The scene was cleared just before 7:00 am and traffic flow has returned to normal.
