Man arrested after assault and alleged sexual assault outside Park River bar

PARK RIVER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Lankin, North Dakota, man is charged with aggravated assault after assaulting a woman outside of a bar. The Walsh County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 28.

When officers arrived, they say the victim was severely distraught. Court documents say the victim and Darren Dvorak were asked to leave a bar in Park River and that’s when they began to fight about money.

The victim says Dvorak grabbed her by the throat and choked her until she was unconscious. She told investigators when she regained consciousness, she knew she had been sexually assaulted. She says she doesn’t remember where the sexual assault happened, but it may have been around the corner from the bar near Highway 32 and County Road 15.

Officers noted that the victim had blood on her knee, cuts on both elbows, scratches on her face and redness with necklace imprints around their neck. A bartender told officers that the two left around 12:10 a.m. Police were called at 12:29 a.m., according to court documents.

When interviewed by police, Dvorak said they were walking to the car when the victim hit him in the mouth. Dvorak said “I laid her out, I decked her back and I kicked her.” Dvorak admitted to putting his hands around the woman’s throat in the vehicle. He also told officers “she needed to be taught a lesson,” court documents state.

Dvorak is arrested for aggravated assault and was transported to Walsh County Corrections. Court documents say the investigation into Gross Sexual Imposition is ongoing.

