Major disaster declaration requested for spring flood damage in North Dakota

The Sheyenne River rising in Lisbon, ND.
The Sheyenne River rising in Lisbon, ND.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spring flooding in North Dakota is estimated to have caused more than $4 million dollars in damage to roads.

Today, Governor Doug Burgum requested a presidential major disaster declaration to unlock FEMA funds to help cities, counties and townships make repairs.

The disaster delcaration is for April 10 to May 6 for 21 counties including Grand Forks, Barnes, Dickey, LaMoure, Pembina, Richland, and Sargent.

Seasonal snowfall records were broken in 58 locations in North Dakota, and the flooding that followed caused significant damage to roads and culverts.

In addition, Burgum also is asking that the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program be implemented on a statewide basis to help communities pay for flood mitigation projects that increase resiliency and reduce costs in the long run.

