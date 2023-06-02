Cooking with Cash Wa
Former NDSU tight end retires from NFL

Ben Ellefson announced his retirement from the Minnesota Vikings Thursday.
Ben Ellefson
Ben Ellefson(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) - Former NDSU tight end, Ben Ellefson, is done with pro football.

Ellefson announced his retirement from the Minnesota Vikings Thursday on Instagram.

The 26-year-old played three seasons in the NFL, including two with the Vikings. He played in 16 career games and had four catches for 36 yards.

Ellefson played for NDSU from 2016-2019, playing in 59 games.

