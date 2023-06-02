First Alert Weather Days Friday through Sunday. Dangerous Heat

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Expect another warm start to the day. Temperatures to start will be in the 60s to near 70. Mostly sunny morning.

Into the lunchtime hour, temperatures ramp up. The hottest temperatures will be right in the heart of the Red River Valley from Hallock to Sisseton. This is where we anticipate mid to upper 90s by peak daytime heating. For Fargo specifically, we are forecasting a high of 98 which would be a record for June 2. The current record of 96 was set in 2017. Outside of the central Valley across NW Minnesota and eastern ND, temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s to low 90s for most. Due to this dangerous heat, we have called for a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Heat and humidity will aid in the development of afternoon/evening storms once again! Just like every other day this week, storms will be hit-and-miss. The risk of severe is on the low end once again as well, though any strong to severe storms would pose a wind and hail threat. This is the same pattern we have had all week.

The passing storms can really cut off the heat as well and bring some relief. For example - in Fargo on Thursday, we went from a record 97 down to 86 in less than an hour as storms passed through!

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: SATURDAY - SUNDAY: RECORD HEAT POSSIBLE IN FARGO. In Fargo, we are forecasting upper 90s to 100 degrees. Most locations outside of the immediate Valley will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s through the weekend. Be on the lookout again for afternoon and evening storms. Organized severe weather is not expected but a few are possible. Wind and hail remain the possible threats just like we saw all week across the region.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: Still hot to start the week with thunderstorm chances on Monday. A slight chance of storms lingers on Tuesday, but the quieter/less stormy pattern takes over. We still will be hot through most of the week with 80s and 90s.

WEEKEND: Next weekend finally brings some decent relief from the prolonged stretch of hot weather. Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s along with a few in the 70s. Saturday does bring a chance of rain/thundershowers.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.