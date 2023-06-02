First Alert Weather Days Continue through Sunday. Dangerous Heat

FRIDAY EVENING - SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS

Getting toasty heading into the afternoon. The hottest temperatures will be right in the heart of the Red River Valley from Hallock to Sisseton. This is where we anticipate mid to upper 90s by peak daytime heating. Outside of the central Valley across NW Minnesota and eastern ND, temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s to low 90s for most. Due to this dangerous heat, we have called for a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The passing storms can really cut off the heat as well and bring some relief. Timing and placement will be playing a big role in just how much we can heat up!

The risk of severe is on the low end once again this evening, though any strong to severe storms would pose a wind and hail threat. Storms dissipate once we lose the heat/energy from the sun after sunset.

Saturday morning will both be mild once again. We start in the 60s to near 70. With plentiful moisture in the air and light winds, patchy fog is a possibility for some.

Through the morning, there may be a few showers or a rumble of thunder. The better chance for thunderstorm development comes a bit later.

Through the weekend, heat and humidity will aid in the development of afternoon/evening storms once again! Just like every other day the past week, storms will be hit-and-miss. The risk of severe is on the low end, though any strong to severe storms would pose a wind and hail threat. This is the same pattern we have had all week.

Storms dissipate once we lose the heat/energy from the sun after sunset.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: SUNDAY: In Fargo, we are forecasting upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Most locations outside of the immediate Valley will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s through the weekend. Be on the lookout again for afternoon and evening storms. Organized severe weather is not expected but a few are possible. Wind and hail remain the possible threats just like we saw all week across the region.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: Still hot to start the week with thunderstorm chances on Monday. A slight chance of storms lingers on Tuesday, but the quieter/less stormy pattern takes over. We still will be hot through most of the week with 80s and 90s. The hottest days look to be Thursday and Friday with a few more locations into the 90s.

WEEKEND: Next weekend finally brings some decent relief from the prolonged stretch of hot weather. Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s along with a few in the 70s.

