Argusville School demolition starts next week

By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County officials say the demolition of the abandoned Argusville School Property will start next week.

It’s slated to start June 6 and last until July 4. Officials say residents can expect increased traffic in the area during that time.

Trio Environmental Consulting will be onsite for the demolition to oversee the removal and disposal of any materials containing asbestos.

Argusville is about 15 miles north of Fargo. It has a population of 478, according to the 2020 census.

