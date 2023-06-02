Cooking with Cash Wa
23rd annual Street Faire at the Lakes

Detroit Lakes Street Faire
Detroit Lakes Street Faire(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - If you’re in the mood for some food, music and art, the 23rd annual Street Faire at the Lakes is happening in Detroit Lakes.

The street faire is happening from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. A street dance is happening Friday from 9:00 to midnight with music by Get Over It Band.

Downtown Detroit Lakes is filled with more than 125 artist booths, crafts for kids, live music and food vendors. A beer garden is open both days, provided by the Eagles.

Live music at the Street Faire is featuring local musicians such as Rachel Ianiro, Paul Imholte, Eric Reitan, Generation Gap II, Tim Eggebraaten, Island Time, Big & Hungry and Sagebrush Revisisted.

Click here for the full event schedule or click here for vendor and artist information, a site map and parking information.

