Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Two arrested for breaking into multiple vehicles, stealing two guns

Levi Joseph Miles, 21
Levi Joseph Miles, 21(Clearwater County Jail)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN (Valley News Live) - One man and a teenage boy were arrested after police say they broke into multiple vehicles and stole two guns.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s office says they received three separate reports on May 27 of several vehicles being broken into and items being stolen.

Deputies then conducted an investigation and as a result, a search warrant was conducted at a residence in Bagley on May 31. During the search the two firearms were recovered and two individuals were arrested.

21-year-old Levi Joseph Miles, was booked into the Clearwater County Jail. A 16-year-old male was taken to the Northwest Juvenile Center in Bemidji. Both had arraignments today June 1, on felony charges of receiving stolen property.

Miles was also arraigned on an unrelated charge of violating an order for protection.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Scott
Update: Second murder suspect arrested in connection to shooting of 16-year-old boy
Marcus Rexrode, Fabian Scott, Marcus McCuin, Tommie Trent
Four arrested in drug robbery that led to murder of West Fargo teen
GFPD PERSON OF INTEREST
Grand Forks PD need help identifying person of interest
Neighborhood reacts to SWAT presence
Neighborhood reacts to SWAT arrest
Moorhead Dairy Queen
Moorhead Dairy Queen receives PRIDE award

Latest News

Flaring in ND
Environmental group raises health, economic concerns about flaring in ND
Brewhalla
Brewhalla Hotel now open for reservations
File photo: North Dakota National Guard
More ND National Guard troops deploying to southern border
Two grandparents and their 6-month-old granddaughter were killed when a house southwest of Fort...
3 people killed when house explodes in South Dakota