Two arrested for breaking into multiple vehicles, stealing two guns

CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN (Valley News Live) - One man and a teenage boy were arrested after police say they broke into multiple vehicles and stole two guns.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s office says they received three separate reports on May 27 of several vehicles being broken into and items being stolen.

Deputies then conducted an investigation and as a result, a search warrant was conducted at a residence in Bagley on May 31. During the search the two firearms were recovered and two individuals were arrested.

21-year-old Levi Joseph Miles, was booked into the Clearwater County Jail. A 16-year-old male was taken to the Northwest Juvenile Center in Bemidji. Both had arraignments today June 1, on felony charges of receiving stolen property.

Miles was also arraigned on an unrelated charge of violating an order for protection.

