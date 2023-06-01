Cooking with Cash Wa
Train derailment blocks road near Lancaster, Minn

(WEAU)
By Justin Betti
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANCASTER, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Lancaster, Minn Fire Department says Highway 59 is closed from Lancaster to Highway 175 (north of Lake Bronson) , after a train derailment.

They ask people to avoid the area at this time.

Video from the scene shows more than a dozen cars are derailed, but we’re still working to confirm the exact number and what they were carrying, as well as whether anyone was injured.

