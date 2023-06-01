Cooking with Cash Wa
Red River Zoo opens Pride of the Prairie exhibit

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Zoo opened their new Pride of the Prairie exhibit on Thursday, June 1.

The exhibit features North American bison, black-tailed prairie dogs, a black-footed ferret, and tiger salamanders. The project has been in the works for years and took coordination between several organizations and supporters.

”It’s a success of our community, every tree, every plant, everything you see at our zoo is a direct result of people that care giving their time, talent, and treasures to make magic happen in Fargo,” said Sally Jacobson, Red River Zoo President and CEO.

The three bison in the new exhibit came from Wind Cave National Park in a partnership to restore the bison population. The park has distributed more than 1,500 offspring bison to 34 Native American tribes and to private conservancies. The habitat was designed to resemble the rolling grasslands of Wind Cave National Park.

The Red River Zoo is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. from 6:00 p.m.

