Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Professional drivers offer safer organized alternatives to street racing

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Reed Gregory
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Street racing and speeding have become pressing concerns for the city of Fargo over the past few years, with the city striving to address the issue for quite some time. Recognized as a dangerous activity by many, racing on everyday streets has sparked a discussion about finding safer alternatives within the racing community in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

While acknowledging that they got their start on the streets, members of the local racing community are now advocating for safer options. Cody Buchanan, a professional drift racer, recalls his early days of drifting on the streets. He recognizes the lack of organized events in town.

“There wasn’t anything going on around town to where we could actually go and drift,” Buchanan said. “Ever since we got a track locally, I haven’t touched the streets.”

Buchanan has been involved in drifting and racing professionally for approximately 10 years, and his skills earned him a Formula Drift license in Las Vegas in 2021. He believes that the city’s proposed solution of adding roadblocks or speed bumps to prohibit racing would prove more inconvenient for everyday commuters.

“I mean, even thinking about it in a natural driving sense, That’s going to cause so many traffic jams,” Buchanan said. “and it just doesn’t make sense,”

Buchanan’s sentiments are shared by many of his colleagues who are also part of the racing community. They believe that regardless of any measures implemented by the city, street racing will continue to persist.

To provide a firsthand understanding of the safer way of drifting, these professional racers demonstrated just how safe it can be, and will continue to do so throughout the year, With the next events taking place June 2-4.

“You can see what our culture is about; it really is a sport for everyone,” said Ethan Seigel, Drift Track manager.

Members of the racing community in the F-M area recognize the need for change but also believe in the importance of establishing regulated racing spaces to ensure the safety of both racers and the public.

You can find more information on organized drift meetings and race days, here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Scott
Update: Second murder suspect arrested in connection to shooting of 16-year-old boy
Interstates 29 and 94 tri-level in Fargo, ND
Work to begin June 5 on tri-level in Fargo
Police lights
Update: Woman killed after being struck by train identified
Gov. Walz signing MN recreational marijuana bill into law
Minnesota 23rd state to pass recreational marijuana bill into law
One in custody after child abduction on Spirit Lake Reservation

Latest News

10:00PM News May 31 - Part 1
10:00PM Weather May 31
Professional drivers offer safer organized alternatives to street racing
Minnesota Cannabis and Guns
Minnesota Cannabis and Guns