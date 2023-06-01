Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighborhood reacts to SWAT arrest

Neighbors react to SWAT presence
By Kjersti Maday
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

It’s been 9 days since 16-year-old, James Moore, was killed. Police are making progress on the case, but many in the community don’t believe they’ve have been transparent enough about the process.

“I honestly think a lot of the police department officials are lying to the public,” says Landyn Roberts, who was visiting his sister at her apartment complex when officers and the SWAT team swarmed the area Tuesday night. At a press conference last week, police said there was not a risk to the community.

Those living in the typically quiet West Fargo neighborhood are on edge after seeing armored vehicles and dozens of other squad cars flooding their streets.

Many of whom today say they’re worried for their safety. One neighbor says their kids were so frightened by the large police presence, they went somewhere else for the night. Another said they stepped out for a cigarette and an undercover officer told them to go back inside and stay there.

People want to know what’s going on in their community, but Police Chief Zibolski says it’s not that simple.

“Providing details on it until we’ve got the people identified in custody and we’ve talked to all of the folks that were there are the reasons we can’t put those specifics out.”

Police say more arrests are possible in this case.

