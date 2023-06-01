Cooking with Cash Wa
ND to sue Biden administration over border policies

u.s. mexico border
u.s. mexico border(MGN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is suing the Biden administration.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley filed a lawsuit, in conjunction with 17 other states, over the Department of Homeland Security’s new “Circumvention of Lawful Pathways” rule.

According to DHS, the new rule “is designed to address the current and anticipated surge in migration throughout the hemisphere and further discourage irregular migration by: encouraging migrants to use lawful, safe, and orderly processes for entering the United States and other partner nations; imposing conditions on asylum eligibility for those who fail to do so; and supporting the swift return of migrants who do not have valid protection claims.”

However, Wrigley anticipates it will “predictably worsen the problem by redefining previously illegal border crossings as ‘lawful pathways.’” Wrigley went on to say, “rather than enforcing our border security laws, the federal government is encouraging illegal aliens to schedule their entry into this country through a phone app, after which they predictably disperse around the country without any meaningful oversight.”

North Dakota is joined in the complaint by Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

You can read about the rule here.

