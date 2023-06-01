Cooking with Cash Wa
Missing kayaker reported in central MN

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEAR ST. CLOUD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in central Minnesota are searching for a missing kayaker.

On Wednesday, May 31, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department says it received a call from a boater saying they found an overturned kayak on the Mississippi River.

The boater saw the overturned kayak and flipped it over, but couldn’t find anyone around it.

Stearns County authorities and the St. Cloud Police Department searched the area and used drones to try and find the kayaker. The Minnesota DNR scanned the water with sonar technology and didn’t find anyone.

The missing kayaker is described as a 39-year-old white man, about 5′10″, 200 lbs with short black hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with an American flag on the front.

Officials say the man launched his kayak in Sartell and was heading toward St. Cloud.

Authorities know the identity of the man, but are not releasing his name pending family notification of the situation.

If you have information on the kayaker, call authorities at 320-251-4240.

