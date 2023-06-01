Man pleads not guilty to allegedly stealing infamous ruby slippers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The man accused and federally indicted for stealing the famous Judy Garland ruby slippers pled not guilty.

Terry Martin, 76, pled not guilty in a federal court Thursday for stealing “The Wizard of Oz” ruby slippers famously worn by Judy Garland.

According to charges, Martin stole the slippers in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids.

A few weeks back, he was indicted by a grand jury with one count of theft of a major artwork.

Martin requested a public defender for the case and was released with conditions pending his trial.

The prosecution says it plans to introduce evidence of co-conspirators and confidential informants when the time comes.

However, it did not elaborate.

The ruby slippers were recovered after a sting operation in Minneapolis in 2018.

After recovery, they were sent to the Smithsonian Museum where conservators examined them and determined the ruby slippers to be authentic.

There are only four known pairs in existence.

Martin’s next court appearance will be in Duluth on Friday, July 28 at 1:30 p.m.

His trial is set to begin on Monday, August 7 at 9 a.m. in Minneapolis.

