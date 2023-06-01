Location picked for new Beltrami County Jail

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A site has been chosen as the new location for the Beltrami County Jail. During a special meeting of the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners, the Board voted unanimously to enter into a contract for the acquisition of 16.9 acres. The Beltrami County Jail project will be located in the southwest area of Bemidji on the west side of Jefferson Avenue north of U.S. Highway 2.

More than 15 properties were looked at during the selection process. Ten selection criteria were implemented, scored and taken into consideration that included: valuation, utilities, proximity, transportation, housing impacts, future potential, and neighborhood impacts.

The top ranking property was not selected because the current occupants do not want to sell. The Board reviewed and selected the second ranking property.

The Beltrami County Sheriff and Beltrami County Administrator says the site selection is a significant milestone in the multi-year project. They say the selected property has good access to the highway and town, has water and sewer utilities in the street, and is fairly level with no existing structures. The purchase price was $540,000. The anticipated closing date is August 11, 2023.

Beltrami County is being required to construct a new jail due to the age and current construction of the existing facility. Numerous changes in Department of Corrections regulations have resulted in the current jail becoming antiquated necessitating replacement for staff and inmate safety and well-being.

