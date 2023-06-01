June Starts with More Heat and More Storms

THURSDAY:

A few showers or thundershowers linger in parts of the northern valley this morning, but most areas have cleared out and become calm.

No relief from the heat yet! Thursday will once again be in the 80s and low 90s after morning lows in the low to mid 60s. Just like the rest of this week, thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon and evening. A couple storms may be on the stronger side or isolated severe with large hail and gusty wind being the main threat. These storms will again be very hit-and-miss.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Friday heats up yet a bit more. Upper 80s to mid 90s with a slight southerly breeze mainly in the southern half of our region. Be on the lookout again for afternoon and evening storms.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: It still looks to stay hot for the first weekend of June. Thunderstorm chances continue as well. Both Saturday and Sunday morning will be close to 70 degrees with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: Still hot to start the week with thunderstorm chances on Monday. A slight chance of storms lingers on Tuesday, but the quieter/less stormy pattern takes over. We still will be hot through most of the week with 80s and 90s.

WEEKEND: Next weekend finally brings some decent relief from the prolonged stretch of hot weather. Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s along with a few in the 70s. Saturday does bring a chance of rain/thundershowers.

