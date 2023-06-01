First Alert Weather Days Friday through Sunday. Dangerous Heat

TONIGHT:

No relief from the heat! As of 3PM, we had tied for record hottest high for this date in Fargo at 97 degrees! Sizzling. We may warm another couple of degrees if storms steer clear of the metro. Most areas have been in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Storms passing through will bring cooler temps for those that see them.

Just like the rest of this week, thunderstorms are firing. A couple storms may be on the stronger side or isolated severe with large hail and gusty wind being the main threat. These storms will again be very hit-and-miss.

A stray storm or two may pop on the strong to severe side with wind and hail being the primary threats. The area we are watching for stormy activity is across the northern half of the region, though a couple storms are possible south.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FRIDAY - SUNDAY: RECORD HEAT POSSIBLE IN FARGO. In Fargo, we are forecasting upper 90s to 100 degrees. Most locations outside of the immediate Valley will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s through the weekend. Be on the lookout again for afternoon and evening storms. Organized severe weather is not expected but a few are possible.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: Still hot to start the week with thunderstorm chances on Monday. A slight chance of storms lingers on Tuesday, but the quieter/less stormy pattern takes over. We still will be hot through most of the week with 80s and 90s.

WEEKEND: Next weekend finally brings some decent relief from the prolonged stretch of hot weather. Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s along with a few in the 70s. Saturday does bring a chance of rain/thundershowers.

