Crash reported on I-29 near Kindred

NEAR KINDRED, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities spent much of the morning dealing with a crash along I-29 near Kindred.

Initial reports show it happened around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 1 and closed at least one lane of the freeway.

Authorities could only confirm they were busy working a crash scene on the interstate and couldn’t provide any other details.

Viewers are telling Valley News Live that section of the interstate re-opened around 5:30 a.m.

