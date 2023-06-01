Cooking with Cash Wa
Crash reported on I-29 near Kindred

Crash graphic
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEAR KINDRED, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities spent much of the morning dealing with a crash along I-29 near Kindred.

Initial reports show it happened around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 1 and closed at least one lane of the freeway.

Authorities could only confirm they were busy working a crash scene on the interstate and couldn’t provide any other details.

Viewers are telling Valley News Live that section of the interstate re-opened around 5:30 a.m.

