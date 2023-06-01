Cooking with Cash Wa
Coast Guard suspends search for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida

FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that it's searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. The 35-year-old was on the Carnival Magic when he fell from the ship about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday, May 29.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 35-year-old man who was reported missing from a Carnival cruise ship off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

The agency said the man fell from the Carnival Magic about 185 miles (300 kilometers) east of Jacksonville early Monday.

The man’s companion reported him missing, and the ship’s crew notified the Coast Guard. Security footage on the ship shows that the man “leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water” around 4 a.m., a statement said.

The Coast Guard searched for 60 hours, covering some 5,171 square miles (13,392 square kilometers) through Wednesday evening. The search included air crews and the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba, along with U.S. Navy ships and aircraft in the area.

Carnival said the ship returned to port in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship can hold nearly 4,000 guests and is about 1,000 feet (300 meters) long.

