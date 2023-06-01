Cooking with Cash Wa
Brewhalla Hotel now open for reservations

Brewhalla
Brewhalla(VNL)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for a place to stay in Fargo, a highly anticipated new hotel is now taking reservations.

You can book your stay at the Drekker Brewhalla Hotel online. Officials say after you book, design your dream blanket fort, come to Fargo, build the said blanket fort, and make lifelong memories.

The hotel is attached to the new Brewhalla mall, which features local eats and shops, and of course Drekker beer. Visitors can expect to see Fargo favorites such as Blackbird Woodfire Pizza, Nichole’s Fine Pastries, and much more.

Ready to book? Click here.

