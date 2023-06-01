2 new fire stations and another gets upgraded in Fargo & West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department is gearing up for the opening of its newest fire station.

The new station will serve the portions of the West Fargo community north of I-94 to Main Avenue and from the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to the Fargo city line.

“The truck that’s at the south end of town, it worked for us for a number of years, but now our call volume is so high,” said West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller.

Last year, the fire department responded to more than 2,800 calls for service. There were 321 instances where two or more calls for service came in at once.

“The main point of this station is to get the staffing in place to handle multiple calls at once. Handle the operational tempo we’re experiencing right now, but then also to cut down on the response time,” Fuller said.

Currently, it roughly takes between seven to nine minutes to get to that coverage area. Fuller says they are hoping the new station will help get that response time down to five minutes.

“That ends up influencing our goals of reducing preventable loss of life in the community, reducing fire loss, and maintaining overall safety,” said Fuller.

According to the West Fargo Economic Development Department says the city has a growth rate of 72.9%, making it the fastest growing city in North Dakota. Fuller says his department will be releasing its strategic plan at the next City Commission meeting on June 5th.

Fuller says in the department’s newest strategic plan, they are looking to add 3-4 new fire stations in the next 10 years. Two areas of interest is at the corner of 47th Avenue W and Sheyenne Street, and in the Goldenwood neighborhood.

The new fire station is expected to be completed, at the latest, in August with a cost of $18 million. The initial price tag was estimated at 10 million nearly 5 years ago when the capital improvement plan was first introduced. The original estimate was expected to pay for the construction of two fire stations, but the plans were combined into one station.

While West Fargo adds a new fire station, the Fargo Fire Department is currently making necessary upgrades to Southside Fire Station #2, which is located on 25th Street S, near 32nd Avenue S.

The station was built in 1989. The project would involve adding extra square footage to the current building. Currently, the firefighter’s gear and workout equipment are all stored in the same area as where the fire trucks are parked.

“It needs to be stored in a better room just to make sure the carcinogens don’t get passed on to our firefighters,” said Fargo Fire Chief Steve Dirksen. “It’s just a safer environment for them to work out. This is a physically demanding job and we want to make sure that we have the best facilities to take the best care of our firefighters.”

Dirksen says the project will extend the life of the building by about 15 years.

“This is a great spot for us to respond within the area of the city that we respond to. This is our third busiest fire station in the city. We learned that we didn’t always do the best we did and we are trying to update that to make it a safe working environment.”

Fargo is also growing quickly and the city is looking to add an 8th fire station. The construction of that fire station is slated for the south end and is expected to break ground this summer, according to Chief Dirksen.

Bids for the construction of the new station are projected at more than $5.2 million. Dirksen says the department will have to hire three full crews to staff that station.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.