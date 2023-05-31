Work to begin soon on Highway 9

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is beginning construction Thursday, June 1 on Highway 9 in Minnesota, stretching from south of I-94 to Barnesville. The project includes rebuilding and resurfacing sections of HW 9, replacing sidewalks, and adding turn lanes and a shared-use path.

The construction will be completed in phases with residential and business access maintained at all times. Thru-traffic will be detoured to I-94 and county road 30 until construction is completed in mid-September. Drivers are warned to expect traffic restrictions when work crews are active on sites.

