Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Work to begin soon on Highway 9

Work to begin tomorrow on Highway 9
Work to begin tomorrow on Highway 9(KFYR)
By Rian Richards
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is beginning construction Thursday, June 1 on Highway 9 in Minnesota, stretching from south of I-94 to Barnesville. The project includes rebuilding and resurfacing sections of HW 9, replacing sidewalks, and adding turn lanes and a shared-use path.

The construction will be completed in phases with residential and business access maintained at all times. Thru-traffic will be detoured to I-94 and county road 30 until construction is completed in mid-September. Drivers are warned to expect traffic restrictions when work crews are active on sites.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Update: Woman killed after being struck by train identified
Gov. Walz signing MN recreational marijuana bill into law
Minnesota 23rd state to pass recreational marijuana bill into law
One in custody after child abduction on Spirit Lake Reservation
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Fosston teen airlifted to Fargo hospital following crash with tractor
Several hurt in five-vehicle pile up in Morton County

Latest News

Moorhead Dairy Queen
Moorhead Dairy Queen receives PRIDE award
Valley Today 4:30am Part 2 - May 31
Valley Today 4:30am Part 1 - May 31
Missing person Anthony Cooper 5-31-23
FPD searching for missing 12 year old