Update: Murder suspect arrested after SWAT situation in West Fargo neighborhood

By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A murder suspect is now in custody after SWAT members and several law enforcement officers surrounded a West Fargo neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officials say say around 8 p.m. May 30, the Red River Valley SWAT team conducted a high-risk search warrant near the 200 block of 9 1/2 Ave. W. 19-year-old Fabian Edwin Scott was arrested and is now being held at the Cass County Jail on multiple felony charges including murder and strong arm robbery.

West Fargo Police officials confirm the arrest is connected to another agency’s case, and sources close to Valley News Live say Scott’s arrest is connected to the death of 16-year-old James Moore last week outside a Fargo apartment complex. Fargo Police have yet to confirm.

31-year-old Marcus Rexrode is already booked on charges related to Moore’s murder. He has yet to be formally charged in the case.

Police say multiple people were involved in a fight before the shooting that happened in the 4400 block of 9th Ave. S. around 11:15 p.m. on May 22. Police also confirmed that several gunshots were heard, and Moore was found with a gun laying on the ground next to him.

Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to follow this breaking story.

