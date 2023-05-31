Cooking with Cash Wa
Two hurt in Otter Tail County crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt following a crash along Hwy. 10 in Otter Tail County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 new New York Mills, MN.

Authorities say a pickup, driven by 70-year-old Donna Lee of Sebeka, was involved in a crash with a car, driven by 40-year-old Roberto Garza from Florida.

Garza and his passenger, also from Florida, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Lee was not hurt.

