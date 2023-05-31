Tenant Hit During Apartment Accident Says He’s “Doing Better Than Expected”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are still cleaning up from a crash into an apartment on Monday afternoon.

Police say the crash occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. in the 2700 block of 36th Avenue South, resulting in an occupant of the apartment building being injured.

Valley News Live spoke with the occupant and he said he didn’t want to be identified, but he did say that he’s doing alright. He spent several hours in the hospital on Monday, but he’s out now with lingering injuries. He told Valley News Live, “I’m doing better than expected.”

The driver of the car was identified as 26-year-old Jorge Luis Sosa Sanchez of Fargo.

According to reports, Mr. Sanchez stated that he confused the accelerator with the brake.

Due to his operation of the vehicle leading to bodily injury of another person, reckless endangerment charges are expected to be filed.

Authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage caused by the crash, and damage estimates are pending.

