One arrested after police, SWAT serve search warrant in West Fargo neighborhood

The SWAT team used flash bangs in an effort to arrest to suspect.
(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is in custody after several law enforcement officers surrounded a West Fargo neighborhood Tuesday night.

Authorities say around 8 p.m. the Red River Valley SWAT team conducted a high-risk search warrant near the 200 block of 9 1/2 Ave. W.

They say the SWAT team used flash bangs in an effort to arrest to suspect, without putting them in danger.

One person was taken into custody and authorities say there is no threat to people in the area.

This remains an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

