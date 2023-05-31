Plane crash in Morton County

ST. ANTHONY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A small plane crashed west of St. Anthony in Morton County Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m.

The Piper Super Cub crashed in a field. The Morton County Sheriff’s Office says the plane was damaged, but the pilot and a passenger received only minor injuries, and were not taken away for medical care.

The Sheriff’s Department said the plane was contracted by USDA to get rid of coyotes at the landowner’s request. A preliminary investigation showed the pilot was attempting to make a turn at low altitude, when the plane stalled.

The crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Morton County Sheriff’s office.

