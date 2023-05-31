Over 85% of goal reached for Oak Grove Lutheran School’s construction project

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Oak Grove Lutheran School has been an institution in the community for nearly 117 years. Now the school is looking to make a big change with a new construction project.

The expansion will add 34,000 new square feet to the north campus and another 15,000 to its south campus. A new science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) center would be built on the north campus adding science labs and more classrooms. On the south campus, a new gym and music room will be added.

“We have increased enrollment that we have seen coming to our elementary grades, our middle school, which is now on the north campus, and into our high school grades. We need more effective teaching and learning space on our north campus,” said Bob Otterson, the school’s president. “It will also allow for small group work in specialized rooms which is a new dynamic in, sort of, the last generation of teaching.”

Oak Grove started a fundraising campaign to raise at least $26 million with an aspiration goal of $30 million. So far, the campaign has raised the majority of its goal.

“To this point, we have gifts and pledges, in hand, of $22.5 million or about 86.5% of our primary goal,” Otterson said.

The project is anticipated to break ground by next spring.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.