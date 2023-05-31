Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Over 85% of goal reached for Oak Grove Lutheran School’s construction project

The project is anticipated to break ground by next spring.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Oak Grove Lutheran School has been an institution in the community for nearly 117 years. Now the school is looking to make a big change with a new construction project.

The expansion will add 34,000 new square feet to the north campus and another 15,000 to its south campus. A new science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) center would be built on the north campus adding science labs and more classrooms. On the south campus, a new gym and music room will be added.

“We have increased enrollment that we have seen coming to our elementary grades, our middle school, which is now on the north campus, and into our high school grades. We need more effective teaching and learning space on our north campus,” said Bob Otterson, the school’s president. “It will also allow for small group work in specialized rooms which is a new dynamic in, sort of, the last generation of teaching.”

Oak Grove started a fundraising campaign to raise at least $26 million with an aspiration goal of $30 million. So far, the campaign has raised the majority of its goal.

“To this point, we have gifts and pledges, in hand, of $22.5 million or about 86.5% of our primary goal,” Otterson said.

The project is anticipated to break ground by next spring.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Scott
Update: Murder suspect arrested after SWAT situation in West Fargo neighborhood
Police lights
Update: Woman killed after being struck by train identified
Gov. Walz signing MN recreational marijuana bill into law
Minnesota 23rd state to pass recreational marijuana bill into law
One in custody after child abduction on Spirit Lake Reservation
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Fosston teen airlifted to Fargo hospital following crash with tractor

Latest News

Fabian Scott
Update: Murder suspect arrested after SWAT situation in West Fargo neighborhood
Movie generic
Fargo’s Broadway Square kicks off movies in the square Thursday
Driver and Vehicle Services staff set up an eye exam station during a town hall event to...
Minnesota helping undocumented immigrants prepare for new driver’s license law
OAK GROVE LUTHERAN SCHOOL EXPANSION- MAY 31
OAK GROVE LUTHERAN SCHOOL EXPANSION- MAY 31