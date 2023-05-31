The North Dakota DOT announces work will begin on the tri-level intersection

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota department of transportation announces work will begin on the tri-level intersection of interstates 29 and 94 with the hopes of improving traffic flow.

Phase one of the project will begin next Monday, June 5th. With a focus on adding a new lane dedicated to eastbound traffic on I-94 between the tri-level and 25th st interchanges.

This additional lane will provide more capacity for drivers heading east towards Minnesota.

Causing a temporary closure of the eastbound right shoulder on I-94.

Now keep in mind, all three traffic lanes will remain open during the addition but traffic will shift towards the north using the existing left shoulder. Which means there will be some shoulder closures to aid in traffic flow.

Right shoulder closures:

Right shoulder, northbound I-29 to eastbound I-94 ramp.



Right shoulder, southbound I-29 to eastbound I-94 toward the exit end as drivers approach I-94.



Left shoulder closures:

Left shoulder, entrance to the tri-level ramp (southbound travel)



Left shoulder, I-29 northbound and southbound near the exit ramp for northbound 13th Ave.



So, there will be some traffic backup and it should be a busy summer on the tri-level intersection. For more information or clarification on planned highway construction you can visit www.Dot.Nd.Gov

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.