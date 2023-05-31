Cooking with Cash Wa
More crops are in the ground getting ready to grow

By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More crops are in the ground this time of year compared to 2022.

According to the latest report from the USDA, 53 percent of the states soybeans have currently been planted, compared to 21 percent in 2022.

Spring Wheat planted is currently at 79 percent, well ahead of 54 percent last year.

Sugar beets being planted are at 99 percent, far better than 55 percent last year.

A majority of the conditions all across North Dakota are either in fair, good, or excellent conditions.

The latest and full report can be found here.

