Moorhead Dairy Queen receives PRIDE award

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The historic Moorhead Dairy Queen recently received a PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in Delivering Excellence) Award from the Dairy Queen system for achieving a high level of cleanliness and food safety.

The Dairy Queen located on the corner of 8th Street and Main Avenue Downtown Moorhead remains a traditional fan favorite for F-M residents. The PRIDE award is to be displayed at the location.

