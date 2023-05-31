Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead Dairy Queen receives PRIDE award

Moorhead Dairy Queen
Moorhead Dairy Queen
By Rian Richards
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The historic Moorhead Dairy Queen recently received a PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in Delivering Excellence) Award from the Dairy Queen system for achieving a high level of cleanliness and food safety.

The Dairy Queen located on the corner of 8th Street and Main Avenue Downtown Moorhead remains a traditional fan favorite for F-M residents. The PRIDE award is to be displayed at the location.

