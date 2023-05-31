Local veteran invites you to join call with Ukrainian soldier from attack on Snake Island

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One local veteran we’ve been following, who continues to give his all in humanitarian efforts to help Ukrainian refugees, has an exciting announcement and activity you can be apart of right at home.

Last year, the Ukrainian soldier who told a Russian warship ‘where to go’ during an attack on Snake Island.

He is joining Mark Lindquist on a Zoom call on Sunday afternoon.

”Wouldn’t you want to hear what happened that day on Feb. 24, when a Russian warship told you surrender or die? He said, ‘No, I won’t’. Then, the famous quote he uttered. You get to hear that story. I don’t know if there’s any other opportunity like this, and he just happens to be our buddy. We support him however we can,” says Lindquist.

If you want to get in on the call, it’s at 1 pm. You can email Mark: markhelpsukraine@gmail.com or get ahold with him on Facebook to get the link.

