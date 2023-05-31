Local spellers advance to Scripps National Spelling Bee Quarterfinals

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two local spellers are competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, this week. And both made it through all three preliminary rounds on Tuesday.

Maximum Katsoulis, 14, is an 8th grade student at Blackduck Public Schools, in Beltrami County.

Luna Gasevic, 13, goes to Ben Franklin Middle School in Fargo. She also competed in the national competition, last year.

On Tuesday, Luna correctly spelled “sulcus” and “necessarian”, and correctly defined “hydrophobia” (rabies).

Max correctly spelled “camembert” and “precinct”, and correctly defined “duvet”.

139 spellers have advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinals, which you can follow along here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.