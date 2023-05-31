Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Local spellers advance to Scripps National Spelling Bee Quarterfinals

MAXIMUS KATSOULIS (left) and LUNA GASEVIC (right) advance at National Spelling Bee.
MAXIMUS KATSOULIS (left) and LUNA GASEVIC (right) advance at National Spelling Bee.(Valley News Live)
By Justin Betti
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two local spellers are competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, this week. And both made it through all three preliminary rounds on Tuesday.

Maximum Katsoulis, 14, is an 8th grade student at Blackduck Public Schools, in Beltrami County.

Luna Gasevic, 13, goes to Ben Franklin Middle School in Fargo. She also competed in the national competition, last year.

On Tuesday, Luna correctly spelled “sulcus” and “necessarian”, and correctly defined “hydrophobia” (rabies).

Max correctly spelled “camembert” and “precinct”, and correctly defined “duvet”.

139 spellers have advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinals, which you can follow along here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Update: Woman killed after being struck by train identified
Source: Gray News Media
Several children sickened from pool chemical spill at Fargo hotel
WFFD
West Fargo fire prompts store evacuation
Christopher Finn, 39
Man arrested after police say he threatened to bomb a Fargo federal building
A police car.
One left with life-threatening injuries after crash outside Devils Lake

Latest News

O'Rian Rude
13-year-old Minnesota boy recovering after gasoline explosion
Balfour train derailment
UPDATE: Crews respond to train derailment near Balfour
6:00PM Sports May 30
6:00PM Weather May 30