Hot & Stormy Weather Again Wednesday

WEDNESDAY:

Tuesday afternoon/evening severe storms brought hail across northwestern MN! Several storms became severe producing large hail 1″+ in spots. You can check out some of the photos and videos on our website and on the VNL weather app!

The heat continues to build into the mid-week, along with thunderstorm chances. Highs Wednesday will heat up into the 80s and low 90s.

More afternoon/evening thunderstorms are possible again into Wednesday. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible once again, though the risk is low. Large hail and damaging wind gusts would be the primary thunderstorm threats along with frequent lightning and brief downpours.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s! The hottest days for most will likely be Friday and Saturday. We also have daily chances for thunderstorm activity into the weekend. We will continue alert you to any big changes or if any day(s) look to bring severe storms right here and on your VNL weather app!

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: It still looks to be hot for the first weekend of June. Thunderstorm chances continue as well. Both Saturday and Sunday morning will be close to 70 degrees with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: Still hot to start the week with thunderstorm chances on Monday. Through the rest of the week, temperatures fall out of the 90s and into the 80s. It is also trending drier after Monday.

