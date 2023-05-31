Cooking with Cash Wa
FPD searching for missing 12 year old

Missing person Anthony Cooper 5-31-23
Missing person Anthony Cooper 5-31-23(MGN)
By Rian Richards
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing boy. 12-year-old Anthony Cooper was last seen in the 100 block of Prairiewood Drive S. in Fargo on Monday, May 29 at around 3 pm.

Anthony is 5′5″, 130 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black and white Nike tennis shoes. He has a brown shoulder-strap wallet.

If you have any information on Anthony’s whereabouts, please contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting FARGOPD to 847411.

