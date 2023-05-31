FPD searching for missing 12 year old

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing boy. 12-year-old Anthony Cooper was last seen in the 100 block of Prairiewood Drive S. in Fargo on Monday, May 29 at around 3 pm.

Anthony is 5′5″, 130 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black and white Nike tennis shoes. He has a brown shoulder-strap wallet.

If you have any information on Anthony’s whereabouts, please contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting FARGOPD to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.