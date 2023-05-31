Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Fire officials investigating fire near Pickerel Lake

Underwood fire is currently investigation what caused a fire near County Highway 74
Underwood fire is currently investigation what caused a fire near County Highway 74(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDERWOOD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are currently investigating how flames erupted in an area by County Highway 74 and Pickerel Lake.

Crews responded to that area on Sunday, May 28. Officials say that it took around 4 and-a-half hours to put out all the flames.

A contractor has been working in that area for center-pivot irrigation, but officials say that there is nothing in the area that would be able to start a fire.

No one was injured while putting out the flames.

The scene is still under investigation for Underwood Fire.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Scott
Update: Murder suspect arrested after SWAT situation in West Fargo neighborhood
Police lights
Update: Woman killed after being struck by train identified
Interstates 29 and 94 tri-level in Fargo, ND
Work to begin June 5 on tri-level in Fargo
Gov. Walz signing MN recreational marijuana bill into law
Minnesota 23rd state to pass recreational marijuana bill into law
One in custody after child abduction on Spirit Lake Reservation

Latest News

Minnesotan Peter Henrikson helps rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral
Minnesota carpenter helps rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral
Fabian Scott
Update: Murder suspect arrested after SWAT situation in West Fargo neighborhood
Movie generic
Fargo’s Broadway Square kicks off movies in the square Thursday
OAK GROVE LUTHERAN SCHOOL EXPANSION- MAY 31
Over 85% of goal reached for Oak Grove Lutheran School’s construction project