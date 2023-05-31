Fire officials investigating fire near Pickerel Lake

UNDERWOOD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are currently investigating how flames erupted in an area by County Highway 74 and Pickerel Lake.

Crews responded to that area on Sunday, May 28. Officials say that it took around 4 and-a-half hours to put out all the flames.

A contractor has been working in that area for center-pivot irrigation, but officials say that there is nothing in the area that would be able to start a fire.

No one was injured while putting out the flames.

The scene is still under investigation for Underwood Fire.

