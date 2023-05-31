Fargo’s Broadway Square kicks off movies in the square Thursday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Movies at The Square is back for the summer with the Superhero Series kicking off the season on Thursday, June 1 at 7:00 pm. Join Broadway Square for an evening of superheroes, villains and movies every other Thursday in the month of June.

Bring your blankets and stretch out on the Leisure Lawn or use one of the many café tables and chairs around The Square and gather in front of the Midco Mega Screen. Snacks, beverages and food vendor options will be available on-site for purchase or bring your own. Off-site alcohol is not permitted, however Rosewild will have an on-site cash bar allowing those 21+ to enjoy an adult beverage responsibly during the movie.

The Square’s Superhero Series movies include:

June 1, 7:00 – 9:00 pm: DC League of Super-Pets (PG)

June 15, 7:00 – 9:00 pm: The Green Hornet (PG-13)

June 29, 7:00 – 9:00 pm: Eternals (PG-13)

All movies are free, open to the public and open captioned. Movies at The Square will continue through the summer with a different theme each month. Upcoming themes include Throwback Series, Family Series and the Dig Art Series.

For more information visit FargoBroadwaySquare.com or call 701-499-6060.

