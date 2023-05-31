Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Fargo’s Broadway Square kicks off movies in the square Thursday

Movie generic
Movie generic(MGN)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Movies at The Square is back for the summer with the Superhero Series kicking off the season on Thursday, June 1 at 7:00 pm. Join Broadway Square for an evening of superheroes, villains and movies every other Thursday in the month of June.

Bring your blankets and stretch out on the Leisure Lawn or use one of the many café tables and chairs around The Square and gather in front of the Midco Mega Screen. Snacks, beverages and food vendor options will be available on-site for purchase or bring your own. Off-site alcohol is not permitted, however Rosewild will have an on-site cash bar allowing those 21+ to enjoy an adult beverage responsibly during the movie.

The Square’s Superhero Series movies include:

  • June 1, 7:00 – 9:00 pm: DC League of Super-Pets (PG)
  • June 15, 7:00 – 9:00 pm: The Green Hornet (PG-13)
  • June 29, 7:00 – 9:00 pm: Eternals (PG-13)

All movies are free, open to the public and open captioned. Movies at The Square will continue through the summer with a different theme each month. Upcoming themes include Throwback Series, Family Series and the Dig Art Series.

For more information visit FargoBroadwaySquare.com or call 701-499-6060.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Scott
Update: Murder suspect arrested after SWAT situation in West Fargo neighborhood
Police lights
Update: Woman killed after being struck by train identified
Gov. Walz signing MN recreational marijuana bill into law
Minnesota 23rd state to pass recreational marijuana bill into law
One in custody after child abduction on Spirit Lake Reservation
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Fosston teen airlifted to Fargo hospital following crash with tractor

Latest News

Fabian Scott
Update: Murder suspect arrested after SWAT situation in West Fargo neighborhood
OAK GROVE LUTHERAN SCHOOL EXPANSION- MAY 31
Over 85% of goal reached for Oak Grove Lutheran School’s construction project
Driver and Vehicle Services staff set up an eye exam station during a town hall event to...
Minnesota helping undocumented immigrants prepare for new driver’s license law
OAK GROVE LUTHERAN SCHOOL EXPANSION- MAY 31
OAK GROVE LUTHERAN SCHOOL EXPANSION- MAY 31