Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Police Department makes pledge to advance women in policing

Fargo Police
Fargo Police(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Rian Richards
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department recently signed the 30x30 Initiative Pledge to help improve female representation and experiences of women in law enforcement. The 30x30 Pledge is a national initiative aiming to increase women in police recruiting classes 30% by the year 2030.

As a part of the pledge, the FPD will review their current recruitment, hiring, and retention and promotion processes in an effort to advance diversity developments. FPD is the first municipality in the state of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Montana to commit to the pledge.

“Women in law enforcement have been underrepresented for many decades. The FPD is committed to ensuring our work environment supports the recruitment, development, and advancement of our female sworn officers,” said Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski. “We know that at its core, diversity brings value to community members. Adding more women in sworn positions will strengthen law enforcement and make us responsive to the diverse needs of our communities.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested after police, SWAT serve search warrant in West Fargo neighborhood
Police lights
Update: Woman killed after being struck by train identified
Gov. Walz signing MN recreational marijuana bill into law
Minnesota 23rd state to pass recreational marijuana bill into law
One in custody after child abduction on Spirit Lake Reservation
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Fosston teen airlifted to Fargo hospital following crash with tractor

Latest News

GFPD PERSON OF INTEREST
Grand Forks PD need help identifying person of interest
Moorhead Dairy Queen
Moorhead Dairy Queen receives PRIDE award
Work to begin tomorrow on Highway 9
Work to begin soon on Highway 9
Missing person Anthony Cooper 5-31-23
FPD searching for missing 12 year old