Fargo Police Department makes pledge to advance women in policing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department recently signed the 30x30 Initiative Pledge to help improve female representation and experiences of women in law enforcement. The 30x30 Pledge is a national initiative aiming to increase women in police recruiting classes 30% by the year 2030.

As a part of the pledge, the FPD will review their current recruitment, hiring, and retention and promotion processes in an effort to advance diversity developments. FPD is the first municipality in the state of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Montana to commit to the pledge.

“Women in law enforcement have been underrepresented for many decades. The FPD is committed to ensuring our work environment supports the recruitment, development, and advancement of our female sworn officers,” said Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski. “We know that at its core, diversity brings value to community members. Adding more women in sworn positions will strengthen law enforcement and make us responsive to the diverse needs of our communities.”

