Fargo 7th Grader finishes 12th at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Luna Gasevic, 13, made it to the Semi-Finals in the 95th National Scripps Spelling Bee.
By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a strong performance at the 95th National Scripts Spelling Bee Championship, but in the eighth round, 13 year-old, Luna Gasevic, of Ben Franklin Middle School was eliminated, finishing in 12th.

Gasevic was also North Dakota’s representative in last years competition, finishing 89th. A big improvement in 2023.

In the eighth round, she was given the word ‘quayage’ but spelt it as ‘queyage.’

Gasevic isn’t going empty handed. For making the Semi-Finals of the competition, she will receive a commemorative medal as well as a $500 dollar gift card.

