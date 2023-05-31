Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Distracted driving enforcement results in 611 citations in April

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATEWIDE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement agencies across the state worked overtime in April for the statewide distracted driving enforcement campaign, U Drive. U Text. U Pay in an effort to save lives.

During the campaign a total of 611 citations were credited to the added patrols. Of the total citations, 264 were issued for distracted driving, 62 for other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 148 citations for speeding, 22 citations for suspended/revoked license, 24 citations for being an uninsured motorist, three drug-related arrests, and 27 citations for not wearing a seat belt.

Every driver and vehicle occupant can help meet the state’s Vision Zero goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roadways by taking personal responsibility when driving. This means always wearing a seat belt, transporting children in appropriate child passenger safety seats, driving distraction-free, driving sober and obeying all posted speed limits. High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to reach the zero goal.

Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Scott
Update: Second murder suspect arrested in connection to shooting of 16-year-old boy
Police lights
Update: Woman killed after being struck by train identified
Interstates 29 and 94 tri-level in Fargo, ND
Work to begin June 5 on tri-level in Fargo
Gov. Walz signing MN recreational marijuana bill into law
Minnesota 23rd state to pass recreational marijuana bill into law
One in custody after child abduction on Spirit Lake Reservation

Latest News

911 call generic
State Radio seeing major spike in 911 hang-ups
Minnesota carpenter helps rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral - May 31
Minnesota carpenter helps rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral - May 31
Noon Weather – May 31
Noon Update: Second murder suspect arrested in connection to shooting of 16-year-old boy
Noon Update: Second murder suspect arrested in connection to shooting of 16-year-old boy