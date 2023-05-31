Distracted driving enforcement results in 611 citations in April

STATEWIDE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement agencies across the state worked overtime in April for the statewide distracted driving enforcement campaign, U Drive. U Text. U Pay in an effort to save lives.

During the campaign a total of 611 citations were credited to the added patrols. Of the total citations, 264 were issued for distracted driving, 62 for other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 148 citations for speeding, 22 citations for suspended/revoked license, 24 citations for being an uninsured motorist, three drug-related arrests, and 27 citations for not wearing a seat belt.

Every driver and vehicle occupant can help meet the state’s Vision Zero goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roadways by taking personal responsibility when driving. This means always wearing a seat belt, transporting children in appropriate child passenger safety seats, driving distraction-free, driving sober and obeying all posted speed limits. High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to reach the zero goal.

Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.

