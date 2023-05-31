Ag researcher Eric Eriksmoen retires, offers insight on industry changes

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Few people in the area know as much about agriculture as Eric Eriksmoen.

He recently retired after 35 years in the industry. Your News Leader caught up with Eriksmoen as he shared a few changes he’s noticed in the last three decades.

Goodbyes to those we see every day at work can meet us with tears.

Leo Bortolon, crops and systems specialist with NDSU Extension, said in the two years he’s worked with Eriksmoen, he’s learned plenty about North Dakota farming from him.

”I’m from Brazil, so tropical agriculture. I had some experience with Midwest agriculture in Iowa, but North Dakota was pretty different for me,” said Bortolon.

Eriksmoen, who worked 24 years at Hettinger Research and then 11 years with NDSU Extension as a research agronomist, said his outlook on the industry is bright, due to new farming technology like the no-till farming system.

”We used to produce 20 bushels of spring wheat on summer fallow ground, and today we produce over 50,” said Eriksmoen.

In addition to more food for everyone per acre, Eriksmoen said the industry is aging by cultivating more vigilance to the relationship between soil health, fertilizers, and pesticides. Bortolon said the whole team of researchers across all the NDSU Extension sites, including his friend, will continue to address farmers’ needs from short to long-term.

”I will be able to do my job, but I can tell you that my connection with him makes my job way easier than I would expect, so I’m blessed,” said Bortolon.

Eriksmoen doesn’t understate the changes in technology. He said a lot of experienced farm laborers come from Ukraine and South Africa, but the war in Ukraine has left some producers with a shortage.

“Replacing people with technology is kind of where this industry is going to a great extent,” said Eriksmoen.

Retired but not gone, Eriksmoen said he’ll stay in touch with the research centers.

“I’m going to start to cry again,” said Bortolon.

And best wishes to Eriksmoen for a happy retirement!

NDSU is now actively looking for a research agronomist in Minot.

