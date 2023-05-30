Cooking with Cash Wa
Work to begin June 5 on tri-level in Fargo

Interstates 29 and 94 tri-level in Fargo, ND
Interstates 29 and 94 tri-level in Fargo, ND(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is hoping to improve traffic flow at the intersection of two major interstates that run through Fargo. Work begins on the tri-level on Monday, June 5. 

Phase one of the project will focus on adding a new lane dedicated to eastbound traffic on I-94 between the tri-level and 25th Street interchanges. This additional lane will provide more capacity for drivers heading east. There will be a temporary closure of the right shoulder on I-94; however, three traffic lanes will remain open by shifting north and using the existing left shoulder.

A right shoulder closure will be in place on the northbound I-29 to eastbound I-94 ramp. A partial right shoulder closure will be utilized on the trilevel (southbound I-29 to eastbound I-94), primarily toward the exit end as drivers approach I-94. 

Contractors are also installing foundations for the new overhead traffic guide signs. The following locations will experience left shoulder closures: 

  • Entrance to the tri-level ramp (southbound travel) 
  • I-29 northbound and southbound just north of the tri-level (in the median) 
  • I-29 northbound and southbound near the exit ramp for northbound 13th Ave (in the median) 

The NDDOT reminds drivers to use caution and follow speed limits while traveling through construction zones. This is a main thoroughfare through Fargo, so be prepared for lane shifts, reduced speed limits, and potential delays during peak hours.

Helpful Links
2023 Construction Map
NDDOT Email/Text Updates
Travel Information Map

