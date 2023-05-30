Cooking with Cash Wa
Suboxone, an opioid addiction treatment, could make fighting the battle easier

The drug triggers a signal in the brain to deter the use of opioids.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An opioid addiction treatment could help make fighting the battle easier.

Buprenorphine also known as Suboxone is a medication that helps someone get off of opioids like fentanyl, heroin, or pain pills. The drug triggers a signal in the brain to deter the use of opioids.

“It focuses on receptors in the brain that opioids are attracted to. Suboxone occupies these receptors and in return then helps with cravings, withdrawals, and some against overdose,” said Jaclyn Kassen, a family nurse practitioner at Ideal Option, which is an addiction treatment center.

Suboxone also adds a sealing effect, which prevents users from getting a euphoric feeling if an opioid is taken while on the treatment.

Opioid deaths in the nation are continuing to rise, but some may feel there isn’t enough education about the types of effective treatments like Suboxone.

“I think there is a lot of stigma around addiction, in general. It’s not something that’s talked about often,” said Kassen.

While Suboxone is safe and effective, Kassen says committing to other practices such as visiting with a drug addiction counselor can help expand the possibility of recovery.

Ideal Option has more than 90 outpatient clinics across 11 states. Among those, they have helped 65,000 patients. More than 500 patients were treated at one of the 6 North Dakota Clinics. Over 90% had decreased their use of fentanyl, heroin, and opioids while using Suboxone.

If you or someone you know is looking for help or more information, you can visit the Ideal Option website.

