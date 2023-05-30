Several hurt in five-vehicle pile up in Morton County

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people were hurt following a five-vehicle pile up Monday in Morton County, North Dakota.

Authorities say it happened just before noon on Highway 1806 near MM 43.

They say 62-year-old Dean Kadrmas, of Dickinson, was southbound when he noticed another motorcycle stopped in front of him on the road. Kadrmas hit his brakes and swerved to avoid hitting the bike.

Officials say another motorcycle driver, 40-year-old Jenifer Murray of Dickinson, was traveling close behind with a group of six. They say Murray swiped Kadrmas’ bike.

Then 56-year-old Curtis Velosa, of Belfield, struck Kadrmas’ bike and was thrown.

Officials say a pickup, driven by 66-year-old John Kuntz of Mandan came through and swerved to avoid the pile up. However, they say the last bike in the group, driven by 52-year-old Alan Pavlicek of Dunn Center, rear ended the pickup.

Officials say none of the motorcyclists were wearing helmets, and the pickup driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Kuntz and Murray were not injured. Pavlicek and Kadrmas had minor injuries. A passenger, Idajane Rogers, and Velosa were seriously hurt.

At this time, no charges have been filed in the case. The crash is still under investigation.

