Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison

FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Joran van der Sloot, the suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, has been “severely beaten” in a Peruvian prison, his lawyer told media outlets.

Not much is known about the circumstances of the assault or van der Sloot’s condition.

The prisoner is awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges,

The federal charges filed in Alabama against van der Sloot are from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family in 2010, promising to lead them to her body in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He is serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman.

Holloway went missing during a senior class trip to Aruba in 2005. She was 18.

Her body has never been found, and van der Sloot was never charged in connection with her disappearance though Holloway was last seen with him.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police lights
Update: Woman killed after being struck by train identified
Source: Gray News Media
Several children sickened from pool chemical spill at Fargo hotel
WFFD
West Fargo fire prompts store evacuation
police lights graphic
Bomb threat called in to federal building downtown
A police car.
One left with life-threatening injuries after crash outside Devils Lake

Latest News

Great Plains Food Bank
Great Plains Food Bank’s ‘Youth Summer Meals’ to keep kids fed during the summer
FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style...
Chris Christie allies launch super PAC ahead of expected 2024 campaign for the GOP presidential nomination
Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.
‘1-in-10-million’ rare white bison calf born at Wyoming state park
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for including 2 likely in wreckage of collapsed Iowa apartment building
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Artificial intelligence raises risk of extinction, experts say in new warning