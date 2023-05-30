Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

One in custody after child abduction on Spirit Lake Reservation

Officers were looking for a 2006 Chevy Uplander in connection to the incident, Monday night.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE RESERVATION, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say one person is in custody after a child abduction on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

Local and federal law enforcement officers were looking for a 2006 Chevy Uplander in connection to the incident, Monday night.

They say the vehicle has since been found and the suspect, again, is in custody.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Update: Woman killed after being struck by train identified
Red Flag Warning Issued for Multiple Counties in Minnesota
Source: Gray News Media
Several children sickened from pool chemical spill at Fargo hotel
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
A police car.
One left with life-threatening injuries after crash outside Devils Lake

Latest News

North Dakota Highway Patrol
VNL Investigates: Why do crash investigations, charges take so long?
Ceremony for Memorial Day at Riverside Cemetery in Fargo.
Honoring our nation’s heroes
VNL Investigates: Why do crash investigations, charges take so long?
6:00PM News May 29- Part 1