One in custody after child abduction on Spirit Lake Reservation

SPIRIT LAKE RESERVATION, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say one person is in custody after a child abduction on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

Local and federal law enforcement officers were looking for a 2006 Chevy Uplander in connection to the incident, Monday night.

They say the vehicle has since been found and the suspect, again, is in custody.

