Man cited for driving under the influence after hitting light pole
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man was cited after police say he lost control of his vehicle and hit a light pole.
Fargo Police say they were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash in the 2100 block of South University Drive at 2:40 a.m.
29-year-old Garret Heiden sustained minor injures and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
He was cited for driving under the influence.
