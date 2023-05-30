Man cited for driving under the influence after hitting light pole

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man was cited after police say he lost control of his vehicle and hit a light pole.

Fargo Police say they were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash in the 2100 block of South University Drive at 2:40 a.m.

29-year-old Garret Heiden sustained minor injures and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

He was cited for driving under the influence.

